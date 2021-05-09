Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 52.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

