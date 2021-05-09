Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GTBAF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.35.

OTCMKTS GTBAF opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

