Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.15

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.15 and traded as high as $57.98. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 16,464 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

