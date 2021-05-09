Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.