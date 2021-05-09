Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

