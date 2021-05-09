Greenleaf Trust Purchases 22,224 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 92,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 29,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 6.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 309,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

