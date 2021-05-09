Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.30. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 6,700 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.