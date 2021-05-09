Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Griffon has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,313,000 after buying an additional 374,208 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 3.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Griffon by 66.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Griffon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

