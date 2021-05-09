Grocery Outlet (GO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GO opened at $42.24 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,992 shares of company stock worth $14,519,722. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

