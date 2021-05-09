Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.26 million.

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. 2,303,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Earnings History and Estimates for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit