Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.26 million.

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. 2,303,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

