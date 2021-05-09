Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 280 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

