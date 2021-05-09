Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $298.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.02. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

