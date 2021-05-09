Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.97

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.97 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 186.02 ($2.43). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 182.60 ($2.39), with a volume of 583,058 shares.

GKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of £386.87 million and a P/E ratio of -11.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In related news, insider Jon Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

