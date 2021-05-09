Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.40-1.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.40-1.55 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.31 and a beta of 1.77.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,013 shares of company stock worth $6,949,126. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

