Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 800 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,908 shares of company stock worth $2,907,491. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.