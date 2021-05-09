Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.50 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.