Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,440 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12,710.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $239.41 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.96 and a 200 day moving average of $297.34.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.