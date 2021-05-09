Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $229,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

NYSE:RMD opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,293.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,497,541 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

