Harrington Investments INC Acquires 231 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $254.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.53 and a 200 day moving average of $238.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

