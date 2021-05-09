Harrington Investments INC Acquires 2,961 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

