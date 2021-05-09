Harrington Investments INC Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.