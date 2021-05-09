Harrington Investments INC Trims Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Cerner by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

