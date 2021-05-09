Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Harvard Bioscience updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 386,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,174. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $293.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

