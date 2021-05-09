Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

