Head to Head Analysis: 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) vs. Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and 180 Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $59.22 million 8.07 -$33.23 million ($0.89) -9.18 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

180 Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and 180 Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals 38.70% -33.91% -11.75% 180 Life Sciences N/A -94.05% -38.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and 180 Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 129.50%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Life Sciences has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats 180 Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

