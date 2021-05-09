Head to Head Analysis: Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) versus Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) and Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Astellas Pharma and Pliant Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astellas Pharma 11.03% 13.24% 7.89% Pliant Therapeutics 20.83% 16.55% 8.33%

This table compares Astellas Pharma and Pliant Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astellas Pharma $11.97 billion 2.40 $1.80 billion $0.96 16.04 Pliant Therapeutics $57.05 million 20.69 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Pliant Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Astellas Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Astellas Pharma and Pliant Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astellas Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 49.54%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than Astellas Pharma.

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats Astellas Pharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant. The company also offers mirabegron for the treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity in pediatric patients; Vesicare for OAB treatment; Eligard to treat prostate cancer; Harnal/Omnic for benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, an antifungal agent. The company has a clinical trial collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; and an agreement with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. for the development of smartphone exercise support application. It also has strategic research alliance with Harvard University for the research and development of therapeutics and technologies of mutual interest; and research collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop targeted radiotherapies using its Antibody Warhead Enabling technology platforms. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The company also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avÃ1, which completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing two additional preclinical integrin-based programs, which include an oncology program, as well as a program for an allosteric agonistic monoclonal antibody against an undisclosed integrin receptor for treatment of muscular dystrophies, including duchenne muscular dystrophy. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

