Head to Head Analysis: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) versus Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clarivate and Cantaloupe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cantaloupe 0 0 3 0 3.00

Clarivate currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Cantaloupe has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Cantaloupe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and Cantaloupe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cantaloupe $163.20 million 4.83 -$40.60 million ($0.39) -28.41

Clarivate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cantaloupe.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Cantaloupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate N/A N/A N/A Cantaloupe -22.78% -22.76% -12.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clarivate beats Cantaloupe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, seed vending management, loyalty program, two-tier pricing, and special promotion services, as well as planning, project management, deployment, seed implementation, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, amusement, air/vac, car wash, kiosk, and other. The company was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. Cantaloupe Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

