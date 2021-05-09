Head-To-Head Analysis: Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) vs. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ultralife and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 4.33% 5.36% 4.24% Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultralife and Romeo Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $106.79 million 1.17 $5.20 million N/A N/A Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultralife and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Ultralife currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.26%. Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 99.81%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Ultralife.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultralife beats Romeo Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

