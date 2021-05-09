Head-To-Head Survey: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.20 -$113.64 million $12.20 0.23 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 3.71 $87.86 million $2.27 7.75

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 3 0 0 1.60

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $3.28, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential downside of 47.41%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -53.75% -636.46% -9.52% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers -0.76% -0.82% -0.12%

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

