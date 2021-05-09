Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Health Catalyst updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. 1,403,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

