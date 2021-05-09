Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues Earnings Results

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Trust of America updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,636. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

