Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.75. Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

