Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) fell 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.95. 165,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,517,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

