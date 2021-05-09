Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.25

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.25 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 1990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

