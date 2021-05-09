Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $360.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.20. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $197.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.