Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 10,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.14 and its 200-day moving average is $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.52 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

