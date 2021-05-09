Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $334.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $215.99 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

