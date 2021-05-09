Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $25.24 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

