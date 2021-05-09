HEROcoin Reaches Market Cap of $15.31 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $290,219.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00104870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.11 or 0.00786998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.87 or 0.09019146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048750 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

