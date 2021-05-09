Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HRTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. 737,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,376. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 104.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 96,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

