Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $200.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a twelve month low of $69.66 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.