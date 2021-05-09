Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.320-1.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.15. 439,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,916. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

