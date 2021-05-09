Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

HGV opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 158.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 287,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

