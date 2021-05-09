Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.98

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.98 and last traded at $100.77, with a volume of 10345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

