Hiveterminal Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 72.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $28.28 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00086786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.08 or 0.00788745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00104140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,317.93 or 0.09156763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

