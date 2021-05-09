Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

