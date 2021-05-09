Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.