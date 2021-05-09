Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Up 3.7%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) shares shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.37. 243,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 197,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

