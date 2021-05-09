Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

HKXCY opened at $58.84 on Thursday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

