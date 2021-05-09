H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.49

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.49 and traded as high as C$15.63. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.42, with a volume of 467,696 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -7.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.49.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,200. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481 over the last ninety days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

